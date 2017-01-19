Mixed response over plans to convert former Shrewsbury Argos store into bar and restaurant

Plans to convert a derelict former Argos store into a bar and restaurant in Shrewsbury town centre have been met with a mixed response.

A planning application has been lodged with Shropshire Council to transform the two-storey unit in Claremont Street into “a recognisable venue and destination” for the town centre.

It would have bars, a kitchen and seating areas as well as an outdoor first-floor terrace area. A total of 60 jobs would be created in the venture, 10 full-time and 50 part-time.

But the proposals have have been met with varied opinions, with concerns about noise, things being dropped from the balcony and the general impact on nearby residents among the objections registered.

Today, Helen Ball, writing on behalf of Shrewsbury Town Council, said while the authority did not object to the premises being used as a bar or restaurant, they wanted more consideration for nearby residents.

She said: “Members are aware that this premises is in close proximity to residential properties as well as neighbouring premises that have recently been granted permission for residential conversion at first floor level.

“Members are concerned about the noise nuisance caused by the live music till 1am and 2am.

“The development of an open-air balcony at first floor level fronting onto the street elevation is inappropriate on two levels - the impact on the street scene and the loss of block lines along the stretch of buildings, and the anticipated anti-social behaviour it would cause such as items being dropped onto the street level.

“Members do not object to this premises being used as a restaurant or bar but would like to see consideration be given to the people living nearby.”

Michael Evans submitted an objection on behalf of Shrewsbury Town Centre Residents’ Association (STCRA) saying it would have an adverse effect on those living nearby.

“Claremont Street has a number of residences, particularly flats, located above commercial premises,” he said.

“The proposed development will inevitably create noise nuisance in an area which currently has no such businesses, being almost entirely taken up by daytime retail activities.

“The advent of a large drinking establishment will create traffic and customer noise problems: inevitably, there will be noise from customers outside the premises with or without drinks; from customers on the proposed terrace, projecting unshielded noise into the street until 2am on some days; and from the music entertainment, which will be played at high volume, and which is almost impossible to shield in a residential area.”

However, the application has also attracted support.

Mike Gries said: “Currently the unit lays empty. Unsightly, boarded up and brickwork crumbling.

“It is a blight on the landscape crying out for a new purpose. Wouldn’t it be great if this huge unit was renovated and repurposed, generating jobs for local people and income for the council through business rates.

“This application, if passed, would achieve this. A lively and exciting new venue occupying this unit is far better than another empty shop in Shrewsbury.”

Lee Wyatt also lent his support to the plans, saying the unit was currently a mess and would like to see something move in which brought it back into use.