Shropshire man was found drowned in the River Severn after family reported him missing, inquest hears

A Shropshire man's body was found in the River Severn about three miles from his home after he had been reported missing by his family, an inquest heard.

Carl Russon, 47, of Rhea Hall Estate, Highley, near Bridgnorth, was last seen by his family on September 19 last year.

An inquest hearing at Shirehall was told his body was discovered on October 7 in the river about three miles downstream from his home.

A farmer found his body in Arley in Worcestershire. The cause of death was given as drowning.

The inquest heard Mr Russon had been drinking alcohol and was unsteady on his feet when he was last seen alive by his family.

He was also seen on CCTV footage later that evening in a supermarket, but he was not seen or heard from again. He was reported missing two days later.

His family were concerned that due to his risk of falling and his regular walks by the river that Mr Russon may have fallen in.

John Ellery, coroner for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said it was likely Mr Russon entered the water late on September 19 or early the next day.

He said: “Sometime after 10pm on September 19, quite likely on the morning of the 20th, Mr Russon has entered the River Severn in unknown circumstances.

“I can’t say it was an accident as we don’t know. I can’t say it was deliberate as we don’t know.

“My conclusion is that Mr Russon died having entered the River Severn in unknown circumstances.”