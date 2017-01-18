Motorists forced to swerve to avoid stray dog on A5 near Oswestry

Motorists were forced tro swere to avoid a stray dog in the traffic on the busy A5 near Oswestry today.

A concerned animal lover who spotted the dog is hoping to track its owner.

Rose Philliips said she was driving from Weston Rhyn along the A5 to Oswestry, when she spotted the distressed dog, which motorists were having to swerve to avoid.

She said: "I was driving towards Oswestry when I saw a large lorry swerve in front of me at 10.15am this morning.

"I then realised that the driver had swerved to avoid hitting a little dog that had crossed the road and then dived into a ditch.

"The dog was small, I think it was a black and white terrier and it looked a bit grubby as if it might have been lost for some time so I thought I would try to find the owner.

"Anyone who has lost such a dog could be waiting for news. This one disappeared into a field near the mobile cafe on the side of the road near the caravan park.

"If anyone finds it, I would suggest taking it to a local vet to see if it has a microchip for identification.

"I read about the search for that little Jack Russell in the Shropshire Star a couple of months ago that was hit by a train which was very sad, so I thought I would alert people to this sighting as soon as possible as he was by the busy road."