Lane closed after pile of concrete dumped near Newport

Dumped concrete caused the closure of a busy rural lane near Newport this morning.

A large vehicle is believed to have been used to leave the mess overnight in Back Lane, Tibberton overnight.

Telford & Wrekin Council closed the road to remove the rubble.

PC Lee Thomas, of Newport's safer neighbourhood team, said: "It's got to have been a large vehicle involved, which would have made a lot of noise.

"It's a rural lane, but there's a lot of houses there where someone might have heard something.

"We believe it happened sometime during the night."

Anybody with information should call police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org