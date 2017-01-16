Tunisia terror attack inquest - Live updates from Day One in London

The inquest into the 30 British tourists killed in the Tunisia beach massacre starts today.

Among the dead were three members of the same Black Country family, Joel Richards, 19, his uncle Adrian Evans, 49, and his grandfather Patrick Evans, 78, from Wednesbury.

Suzanne Davey, aged 42, originally from West Bromwich, was also killed.

The hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London is expected to last two months and will hear how ISIS fanatic Seifeddine Rezgui fired a machine gun at holidaymakers on the beach at Sousse on June 26, 2015.

Reporter Richard Guttridge is in court.