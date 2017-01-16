Oh boy! Baby born on Telford pub car park

Happily sleeping in his parents’ arms, this little baby boy is giving nothing away about his dramatic arrival.

He was born in the car park at The Fallow Field pub in Telford as his parents Grace and Steven Hill tried to make their way to hospital.

Steven, and Julie Pitt who works at the pub, were the two who brought the baby into the world – after he was in such a rush to be born he couldn’t wait for the ambulance.

And for father Steven the birth was even more special as the as-yet unnamed baby arrived weighing 8lbs 11oz on his 46th birthday.

Grace, 33, a full-time student, and Steven, an IT manager, already have two sons, four-year-old Isaac, who goes to ABC Day Nursery at Hoo Farm, and two-year-old Jonah.

But they say their births were far less dramatic than the latest arrival a little after 5pm on Wednesday.

The family have just returned to their home in Houlston Close, St Georges, Telford.

Grace had only just started having contractions, each more than six minutes apart, when the couple set off on their journey.

Grace said: “He was actually due on January 6 so he was five days late.

“We were on the way to hospital when it happened but we were just stuck in traffic because it was 5pm and we were going through Hortonwood.

“I said to Steven he had to stop the car and pull over.”

She added: “I saw the pub and I’m not sure what I was thinking, just that it was somewhere to stop.”

Steven ran into the pub where he met staff member Julie Pitt and asked her to call an ambulance.

Grace added: “Julie was amazing, she called over to the Inn and got a stack of fresh towels for us, she also found a hat, which was ours that she must have got out of the hospital bag.”

New dad Steven was the one responsible for bringing his new son into the world.

Steven said: “I was fine actually, Grace was telling me to hold the head and with the next push he was born.

“The baby was born and out of the corner of my eye I saw the ambulance drive past so I left Julie with Grace and went to wave them into the car park.”

Grace added: “It wasn’t actually as traumatic as it sounds, it isn’t something I would have wanted to go through as a first-time parent.

“But it was really good, there were no problems, we were really lucky.”

Her parents, Annie and Bob Calver, from Lyde in Herefordshire, have been looking after the two older boys while the parents welcomed their new bundle of joy.

They said they had only collected the boys at about 4.10pm, just minutes before baby boy’s arrival.

Annie said: “When Grace called we thought it would be to tell us that they were leaving for hospital.

“When she said all three of us were doing well, I was shocked.”

Julie Pitt, 52, who helped the couple, has worked at the pub in Hadley Park for the past six months.

A mother-of-two from Wombourne, she passed on advice to Mr Hill from the ambulance service.

She said: “I was working and a man came in and asked me to call an ambulance. I asked what was wrong and he said his wife was going into labour in the car park.

“I rang the ambulance and talked him through what the ambulance man was saying, what he had to do.

“I don’t think it has hit home yet, what happened, it hasn’t sunk in yet.”

She said the couple have already been back in to thank her.

She said: “The man came in on Thursday and gave me some flowers and said thank you.

“He was very lovely and really grateful.”

She added: “This was definitely a first for me.”