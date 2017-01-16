Missing girl, 15, last seen in Shrewsbury prompting police appeal

Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl in Shrewsbury.

Abigail Purslow, 15, was last seen in The Grange area of the town at about 3pm today.

She is described as 5’5” tall, with straight, dark brown hair which falls just below her chin and is of slim build.

Officers say she was wearing a school uniform consisting of a black blazer, black jumper, a white shirt and black trousers. She was carrying a black bag with the face of a skull on it in hearts and flowers.

West Mercia Police say concern is growing for her welfare and want anyone who knows where she is or sees anyone matching her description to call 101.