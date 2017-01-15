'No more midnight Maccies': Shrewsbury reacts to losing its town centre McDonald's

It has been a fixture on Shrewsbury's high street for more than 30 years but next month will see the last Big Mac served up in the town centre.

The shock news that McDonald's is to close its Pride Hill restaurant was revealed on Friday, and has been greeted by surprise from many corners.

The restaurant is believed to be the oldest building to house a McDonald's in the world, and the closure will leave the fast-food giant with two remaining Shrewsbury stores, at Meole Brace and Battlefield, but none in the town centre.

There was a McFlurry of comments on Facebook

David Perkins of Porthill in Shrewsbury expressed surprise at the decision to close the store.

He said: "It is the way society seems to be going. The high street seems to be a thing of the past, everything is moving outwards.

"Saying that though there is plenty of footfall in the town centre so it seems a bit strange. I can remember this place from way back. There are lots of shops here that have changed but this has always been here.

"It has to be one of the most perfect locations in Shrewsbury. This is right in the middle of the main street, why would you want to move out?"

Charles Wilbourne of Welshpool said he had visited the restaurant for many years, including with his children when they were younger.

He said: "I do not understand why because it is very busy, for me it is handy for a quick snack. You see lots of kids in there, I used to bring my kids here.

"I am sorry to see them go and I think they will lose a lot of trade because I certainly don't want to be going out to Meole Brace, especially with the traffic problems there."

However, Rebecca Taylor, 33, of Dorrington, said that the loss of McDonald's could be a good thing for the town centre.

She said: "I am not surprised really. It is junk food and it will be better for the cafes and restaurants like that.

"It's better for children too. I do not like taking my daughter in there, we only ever go because it is quick."

It is understood that the historic nature of the premises could be behind the decision not to renew the lease, with the building not suited for a refurbishment.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are sad to confirm that our Shrewsbury restaurant will close on the February 25 after 34 years of trading when the lease expires. This decision has not been taken lightly but unfortunately the building is not suitable to meet our future plans.

“All employees will be offered roles in neighbouring restaurants.

“We will continue to have a strong offering in the town, with two other drive-thru restaurants in Shrewsbury, and remain committed to the Shropshire area.”

Local councillor Andrew Bannerman greeted the news with a mixed response.

He said: "In one sense nobody likes to see a business closing.

“This has been one that has been popular with many people. In another sense the fact it was open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays has been difficult in certain respects.”

Councillor Bannerman, who represents the town centre ward of Quarry and COton Hill, said he was confident a new tenant would be found, and praised Shrewsbury’s resilience when it comes to retail.

He said: “At the moment Shrewsbury seems to have survived the trouble in the retail economy remarkably well.

“It is a place people still like to come into whereas many high streets are suffering all over the country.

“I am particularly proud of the independent shops which I think are a distinctive feature of our town centre.”