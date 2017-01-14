Nightlife in Shrewsbury is booming with more revellers going out in the town

Nightlife in Shrewsbury is booming, according to new figures.

Shrewsbury is boasting double success after retaining its award as a vibrant and safe destination and experiencing a 20 per cent increase in people enjoying nights out in the town.

Assessors have decided Shrewsbury town centre should keep its Purple Flag status for 2017. It was granted for the first time last year for its safe and welcoming evening and night-time economy.

The vote of confidence has been welcomed by Shrewsbury Business Improvement District and coincides with a 20 per cent increase in early evening and night-time footfall in 2016 compared to the previous year which is outstanding compared to the national trend of footfall being down 1.4 per cent.

Inspector Edward Hancox, local policing inspector for Shrewsbury and surrounding areas for West Mercia Police said: “Achieving and now retaining Purple Flag status is something we are very proud of.

“It shows the value of working closely with businesses, local organisations, and local councils through Team Shrewsbury where we focus on improving safety in the town.”

James Hitchin from the Albert Lounge Bar and chairman of Pubwatch added, “As chairman of Shrewsbury Pubwatch it gives me great confidence that we can show how the town’s night life is contributing to the town’s economy, and that everyone involved in the sector has shown a sense of shared responsibility. As a result, we have had a very good Christmas period, with busy venues and a safe environment for customers.”

The Purple Flag programme is managed by the Association of Town and City Management.