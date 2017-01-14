I lost my twin girls after hospital failing: Shropshire mum receives court settlement and apology after tragedy

Shrewsbury's Kelly Jones says the pain of losing her twin daughters continues to haunt her.

“I still feel it every day in my heart,” she said. “Other people get to carry on with their lives but I am still stuck in 2014.”

The 30-year-old mother of two has received an apology and an out-of-court settlement because of issues surrounding the birth at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

She today said she had decided to speak out to raise awareness among other parents-to-be.

She said: "I just do not want what happened to me to happen to anyone else.”

For any parent the idea of losing a child is unthinkable, but two years ago Miss Jones endured a double tragedy when her twin girls Ella and Lola died at 36 weeks’ gestation.

The issues surrounding the deaths of Ella and Lola have led to Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust agreeing to an out-of-court settlement.

It has also accepted that it needed to change procedures, particularly around CTG monitors – which are used to check on a baby’s heartbeat.

Miss Jones, from Monkmoor, Shrewsbury, had been admitted to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s maternity unit on September 22, 2014, in what she thought was labour.

Miss Jones, who suffers from mental health issues, was given a scan three hours after arriving at the hospital.

The CTG result was considered “suspicious” but no preparations were made to deliver the babies.

A decision was taken to carry out a second scan at 8.30am the following morning, although it could not actually be completed because Miss Jones was in too much pain, and was taken back to her bed.

She said: “I was left alone but no alarm bells rang in anyone’s head to say that they should check on my girls, not even so much as having my blood pressure checked.

“I was just left totally alone until about 1.40pm when I had to beg the midwife for a scan.

“I told her I didn’t care how much pain I was in, I still wanted it.”

Miss Jones said that the pain she was in had led to her barely sleeping for two days, not eating and in a state that bordered on delirium.

At 9pm she attempted to discharge herself and had even signed the date as 2016 instead of 2014.

In a dazed state Miss Jones was also reported as “sleepwalking” by staff at the hospital, who had also wrongly believed she was on illegal drugs.

She said: “Since I went back in I could not stand up, sleep, sit down, lie down, I was in a lot of pain.”

After pleading for staff to check on the welfare of her unborn children Miss Jones was given her next scan at about 1.40pm on Tuesday, September 23.

Tragically it revealed the news that Miss Jones had most feared, that both her children had died.

A report carried out by the hospital concluded that action should have been taken earlier which could have averted the tragedy.

It stated that “a missed opportunity to act upon an abnormal CTG at 35 weeks has highlighted the need for further education in regards to the interpretation of CTG traces during the antenatal period for premature babies”.

Miss Jones said: “It took me to beg for a scan to know that they had gone.

“I was crying, begging, everything, asking them to do something.”

The situation is something Miss Jones said will stay with her forever, and she has urged mothers with similar concerns while pregnant to ensure they insist that they are seen.

She said: “I want other mothers, if they think that something is not right – if you feel it in your heart – then make sure that you are seen even if you have to scream and kick up a fuss. Always listen to your own body.”

The deaths of Ella and Lola have led to changes at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, with Miss Jones also invited to record a film for staff, explaining her story and the way she had been handled during her stay in hospital.

She said: “I want more than anything to change all of this and Andrew Tapp, the Women and Children’s Care Group Medical Director at SaTH, has been helping me.

“I have done a video telling my story for training, saying they have to put patients first.”

Mr Tapp said action had been taken to prevent anyone else suffering the same deficiencies in care.

He said: “I have met with Kelly on a number of occasions since the tragic loss of Ella and Lola and have given the apologies of the trust for her terrible loss and the deficiencies in care that she experienced.

“The investigation into the loss of Ella and Lola has been shared with Kelly, the professionals involved, the wider trust and commissioners.

“The trust has taken substantive action to ensure that a similar event should not happen again with the purchase and application of specific equipment, the appointment of staff and the training of staff based on the human failings identified in the investigation.

“Kelly has kindly allowed us to go further so we can have a genuine legacy for her girls and has joined us in a project to help our staff further.

“This project has involved Kelly recording Ella and Lola’s story so it can be shared not only with our current staff as part of their training programme but also with future doctors, midwives and other health professionals. For this the trust is grateful to Kelly.”