Power cut to 900 homes as falling tree brings down cables in Telford street - pictures and video

Hundreds of homes in Telford were without electricity today after a tree came down in a Telford street, bringing down power cables.

The tree came down at the junction of Station Road and Church Close in Madeley at about 10.40am this morning.

Twitter user @nimblewhaleblog posted a photo to report it to Telford & Wrekin Council:

@TelfordWrekin Fallen tree on Station Rd, Madeley. No clue how else to contact you, but hopefully this can be sorted asap! pic.twitter.com/v9eVlTJ5n7 — Tash (@nimblewhaleblog) January 13, 2017

Initially about 900 homes were left without power, but many of them had electricity supply restored within half an hour.

Western Power Distribution engineers were continuing to work to restore electricity to more than 120 affected properties left without power.

Tree down

The council has said the road will be closed for most of the day while recovery work takes place.

1/2 Road closure: Station Rd/Church Close, Madeley due to fallen tree which brought down power cables, Will be shut most of the day. — Telford Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 13, 2017

2/2 Access will be maintained where possible to properties. Road closed from Cottage Farm Close to Church Close, diversions in place — Telford Council (@TelfordWrekin) January 13, 2017

A further600 homes were also left without power in the Westbury area.

Western Power Distribution spokesman said: "We have had reports of an overhead line coming down in Westbury.

"We have had to isolate that part of the network for safety reasons and it is effecting about 600 properties in the Westbury and Rowton areas.

"We are hopeful most properties will be back on within the hour - it will be a bit longer for those directly near to the fault if it is that line that is feeding their properties."