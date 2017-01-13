facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Power cut to 900 homes as falling tree brings down cables in Telford street - pictures and video

Hundreds of homes in Telford were without electricity today after a tree came down in a Telford street, bringing down power cables.

The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop

The tree came down at the junction of Station Road and Church Close in Madeley at about 10.40am this morning.

The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop
The fallen tree. Picture Steven Bishop

Twitter user @nimblewhaleblog posted a photo to report it to Telford & Wrekin Council:

Initially about 900 homes were left without power, but many of them had electricity supply restored within half an hour.

Western Power Distribution engineers were continuing to work to restore electricity to more than 120 affected properties left without power.

The council has said the road will be closed for most of the day while recovery work takes place.

A further600 homes were also left without power in the Westbury area.

Western Power Distribution  spokesman said: "We have had reports of an overhead line coming down in Westbury.

"We have had to isolate that part of the network for safety reasons and it is effecting about 600 properties in the Westbury and Rowton areas.

"We are hopeful most properties will be back on within the hour - it will be a bit longer for those directly near to the fault if it is that line that is feeding their properties."

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Power cut to 900 homes as falling tree brings down cables in Telford street - pictures and video"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.