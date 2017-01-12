Shropshire pair’s big fund-razor for charity

Two Shropshire Rotarians who grow beards each year to perform Santa duties have had their facial hair shaved off – after raising hundreds of pounds for charity.

Tony Cook and Peter Love, of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, spent several months perfecting their beards to raise money for Parkinson’s UK.

The pair have grown the impressive facial hair to carry out Santa duties across the region each Christmas for the last four years, but arranged to go under the clippers of professional hairdressers Charlotte Walder and Michaela Evans, of Risdon Barbers in the town’s Market Hall.

The shave took place at the Lord Hill Hotel on Tuesday.

Mr Cook said: “We take pride in growing our beards to perform as Santa at the many pre-Christmas Rotary fundraising activities such as the switch-on of Shrewsbury’s Christmas lights as well as sleigh runs around many of the town’s streets and local villages.

“I am most grateful to the people of Shawbury in particular for sponsoring me in support of Parkinson’s UK.” Mr Love also thanked his sponsors for their generosity, including the Rotary Club of Walsall as well as his own club Shrewsbury Severn.

He said he was confident his final contribution to Parkinson’s UK would be several hundred pounds.

He said: “In addition to raising money for Parkinson’s UK, we have received many good luck messages for the shave. In these cold temperatures we have been glad of the extra insulation.”

Hairdresser Mrs Walder said: “Seeing them raise money for such great charities, this year being Parkinson’s UK, is a great pleasure to help and be a part of every year.

“Well done to Peter for his recurring efforts every year and allowing us at Risdon barbers to be a part of it.”

Donations can be sent to Peter Love, 7 Kingscote Close, Shrewsbury SY2 6SE.