'Noise protection needed' if former Shrewsbury Argos store becomes a bar or restaurant

Ambitious plans to convert an empty former Argos store in Shrewsbury town centre into a bar or restaurant should only be approved if appropriate noise restrictions are imposed, a report has said.

Under plans lodged with Shropshire Council, the new two-storey venue would have bars, a kitchen and seating areas as well as an outdoor first-floor terrace area.

A total of 60 jobs would be created in the venture, 10 full-time and 50 part-time.

Today, Joanne Chanter, environmental health officer at Shropshire Council, said a noise mitigation scheme should be put in place to protect the neighbouring properties before the plans were given the go-ahead.

She said the type development being suggested for the unit, which has stood empty for about two years, can create “significant” noise levels.

Her report said: “The application is for a drinking establishment.

“Typically A4 uses can generate significant noise levels from entertainment within the premises, extractions systems, people arriving and leaving the premises and also from people smoking in external areas.

“The proposed premises adjoins residential properties at 7A Claremont Street and there are other residential properties within the vicinity.

“Therefore I would recommend that a noise assessment is carried out to consider the noise impact on neighbouring residential properties in order to design an adequate noise mitigation scheme to protect the amenity of the neighbouring properties.

“I would recommend that this assessment is completed prior to the application being decided.”

The designs are the brainchild of Wisetrace Holdings Ltd, a company which has completed similar projects in Chester, Mold and St Asaph.

Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys which are planning agents for Wisetrace, said the company wanted to create “a recognisable venue and destination” for the town centre.

In a planning statement, he said: “The site has been carefully selected by the applicant as a heavily-experienced entrepreneur with a portfolio of successfully-run pub/restaurants with a history of impressive conversion schemes. At present, the site is vacant. It has been vacant for in excess of two years and is under the ownership of the applicant.

“The works that would be carried out under this proposal would rejuvenate an otherwise unsightly building, continuing the rising employment opportunities within Shrewsbury town centre.

“The applicant would like to emphasise that the proposed works are not for the purpose of creating another generic drinking establishment within Shrewsbury town centre. The applicant would like to create a recognisable venue and destination that will become well known within the county town for its excellent standard of food and drink service.”

An application form says it would be open from 10am to 1am Monday to Friday and 10am to 2am on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. The owners have also submitted a premises licence application for the venue which would allow it to sell alcohol.