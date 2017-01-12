Letter: If I was young I would go to a country with real opportunities

Here we go again, let down by this prevaricating Government, the crumbling NHS, the cash-strapped Shropshire Council, the toothless Shifnal Town Council, the useless Shifnal Forward Group etc.

Shifnal will have doubled its population in the near future and yet all will still have to use its dingy, overworked and understaffed Shrewsbury Road surgery.

The Government is pushing for more housing on greenfield land, when there are thousands of acres of brown land and countless empty properties. The councils are directed to carry out carte blanche rubber stamping approval after being bamboozled by developers’ highly paid consultants. The town councils, representing local views, are akin to chocolate fireguards.

The NHS is being submerged by the cost of treating obese people leaving little funding for the emergency and elderly population – where will this end I ask myself.

If I was young I would go to a country where there is real opportunity for the skilled working people, controlled borders, good education and excellent health standards. On the other hand perhaps there is no such country?

You watch this space and see the land set aside by Taylor Wimpey for a surgery on its 400-home Haughton Road development, being granted planning permission for more houses as in the case of their Thomas Beddoes development south of Shifnal.

Peter Hassall, Shifnal

