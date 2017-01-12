Gorilla medal for Oswestry Half Marathon runners

A hand-sculpted gorilla medal will be the award to all those taking part in a new, half marathon.

The 2017 Oswestry half marathon will begin and end at the British Ironwork Centre, the home of the huge spoon gorilla, created for illusionist Uri Geller from thousands of donated spoons.

Runners will notice a theme to the 13-mile run as competitors run past gorilla, and other animal, sculptures. Each finisher of the event, on April 30, will receive the special medal, made by well known British sculptor Joe Bailey.

Clive Knowles from the British Ironwork Centre said that Mr Bailey was one of the best sculptors in Britain, having worked for Wedgwood and other big names in the trade.

“We are very lucky to have him agree to make the medal for us. When it is finished it will be very bling and one of the most sort after medals in the 2017 calendar,” he said.

Mr Knowles said competitors and their supporters would have plenty to keep them occupied both pre and post race.

“The 90-acre grounds lend themselves to an event like this. Runners can enjoy a pre-race massage from one of the physios, warm up among the life-size animal sculptures and take a look around the athletes' village before they run.”

“Families can enjoy all we have to offer here while they wait to cheer their runner across the finish line at the end of the race.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the half marathon can get in touch with the British Ironwork Centre or go on the organisers’ website race-nation.com/oswestry-half-marathon-2017