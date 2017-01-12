Girl, 16, goes missing from Telford prompting police appeal

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Telford.

Charlotte Corbett was last seen at about 3pm yesterday and was reported missing today.

Charlotte is described as a white girl, 5ft tall with long hair which has been dyed blonde.

She is known to have links to the Brookside area.

Anyone who sees Charlotte, or has any information about her whereabouts, is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident 666S of January 11.