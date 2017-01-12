Elderly woman treated for smoke inhalation after lamp sparks Shrewsbury house fire

An elderly woman has been treated for smoke inhalation after a table lamp caused a fire in her house near Shrewsbury.

Two fire crews from Much Wenlock and Shrewsbury were called to Severn Way in Cressage at about 6.30pm this evening to reports of a house fire.

The incident involved a small fire involving a table lamp. The blaze had been put out when crews arrived.

The elderly lady was treated for smoke inhalation and firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to inspect the lamp.

The incident was dealt with in about half an hour.