When winter was winter! We want to see your Shropshire snow pictures from the past

Snow is set to make its first appearance of the year in Shropshire this week and following a huge response to our pictures from the famous winter of 1982 we want to see more of your pictures.

Whether it is pictures from 1947, 1963 or more recently from 2010 - we want to see them.

Your pictures may well appear in a spread in the Shropshire Star this coming Thursday.

To submit your pictures either use the form below or email mark.andrews@shropshirestar.co.uk