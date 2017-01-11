Telford charity fundraiser David dies of brain tumour

A Telford man who raised huge sums of money for charity after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has died.

David Ison, who put together a charity calendar to raise money for the Severn Hospice,died on January 2, at the age of 48.

David, from Muxton, was given six months to live back in 2011 when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Then, after appearing to recover, he was given the prognosis for a second time in 2014.

To let friends know that he was still alive, he took to cycling from his home in Muxton, Telford, to Lilleshall every Sunday morning, posting pictures of Lilleshall’s Duke of Sutherland monument on Facebook each week.

In 2015 he used some of these photographs for his first charity calendar, which raised £1,500 for the Severn Hospice, in Telford.

In 2016, his illness prevented him from taking his own photographs for the calendar, so he appealed to amateur photographers to send him pictures of landscapes around the Telford and Wrekin area, which feature on his 2017 calendar.

At the time of his diagnosis, David was working as a computer programmer in Scotland.

But on being given the devastating news, he made the decision to cash in his life insurance policy and return to Muxton, where his mother Gillian still lived.

David became a patient at Severn Hospice and said it has provided him with invaluable support.

He also regularly attended meetings of the Jayne Sargent Foundation charity and had become a very involved member.

Sara Bennett, from the group took to Facebook to pay tribute to the inspirational man.

She said: “It is with great sadness that David Ison who was part of our group sadly passed away after living with a brain tumour for many years.

“He was a very valued member of our group since we started and will be remembered fondly for his straight talking and humour.

“His idea of a charity calendar was a very important part of him helping to raise our profile as a charity.”

He also previously raised £500 for Prostate Cancer charities through the annual Movember appeal.

His funeral will be held at St Michael and All Angels Church, in Lilleshall, on Saturday at 11am. Donations will be collected for The Brain Tumour Charity.