PUBLISHED: January 10, 2017 07:59 Princess Anne visiting Shrewsbury today

Princess Anne was today officially opening Shrewsbury’s £60 million incinerator during a visit to the county.

The Princess Royal was due to explore the control room at Veolia’s site in Battlefield, which first processed waste in December 2014, before unveiling a plaque.

Her Royal Highness was also paying a visit to the Carers Trust 4all Shropshire carers service at Sutton Farm in Shrewsbury as part of her role as president of the Carers Trust.

