Princess Anne visiting Shrewsbury today

Princess Anne was today officially opening Shrewsbury’s £60 million incinerator during a visit to the county.

Princess Anne on a previous visit to Shropshire
The Princess Royal was due to explore the control room at Veolia’s site in Battlefield, which first processed waste in December 2014, before unveiling a plaque.

Her Royal Highness was also paying a visit to the Carers Trust 4all Shropshire carers service at Sutton Farm in Shrewsbury as part of her role as president of the Carers Trust.

The Shropshire Star's Sam Morris is reporting from the visit from 11am. Follow his updates below.

