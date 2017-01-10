200 join protest against Bridgnorth shopping development

More than 200 people from across Shropshire turned out to protest about controversial plans for a new shopping development in Bridgnorth.

Crowds of shop owners, residents, and visitors who love the town turned out to the Old Smithfield Site as councillors conducted a site visit ahead of a meeting of Shropshire Council's south planning committee this afternoon.

Organised by the town's Chamber of Commerce, chairman Steve Robbins said the protest showed the strength of feeling against the development.

Shropshire Council officers are recommending to grant permission for the development.

Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce is heading the protest, after a petition against the development was signed by almost 7,000 residents and handed in to the council

The proposed plans are for five retail units on the Old Smithfield site, which is currently used as a car park.

Mr Robbins said people wanted their voices to be heard, turning out with banners and placards when the councillors arrived.

He said: "This morning was the people of Bridgnorth voicing their opinion about it.

"There was about 200 people, considering it is January, considering it is a working day, considering it is just after the New Year and we hadn't had that much time to get the message out there, it was an excellent turn out.

"People were making the point that we have just won the Great British High Street, we have the best high street of a large market town in the country and these plans are putting it in jeopardy. "

Mr Robbins said even people from Telford, who enjoy shopping in Bridgnorth came out to the protest to voice their support.

He said: "Lots of areas have been spoiled by the wrong sort of development and we do not want to see that happen in Bridgnorth."

Mr Robbins was due to speak about the plans on behalf of Bridgnorth's business people at the meeting at Shirehall at 2pm today