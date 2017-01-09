Oswestry's Brogyntyn Hall demolition to start in soon

Work to demolish part of an historic hall in Oswestry could start within weeks.

Brogyntyn Hall on the edge of Oswestry, once the home of the Harlech family, was used as a telecommunications base for many years before it was abandoned and left to decay.

J Ross Developers plans to convert the Grade-II listed building into a smaller country house, turning its Home Farm into 11 new dwellings and building 50 houses on the estate land.

The plans were approved two years ago but have been criticised by local people who recently launched an online petition to try to stop the work.

Shropshire Council has now received an application for permission and listed building consent for temporary work to dismantle a small section of stone boundary wall near to Oakhurst Lodge off Oakhurst Road to allow vehicles to turn into the site safely while the development takes place.

A report to the council says: “Work is due to commence imminently on erecting scaffolding to the main hall with an estimated duration of eight to 10 weeks for this part of the works to be completed.

“The previously approved demolition works, to remove part of the east wing of the hall, will commence following on from the completion of the scaffolding works.”

The report says that large construction vehicles to enter and leave the estate via the existing access point off Oakhurst Road.

“Unfortunately there are no other suitable options to access the hall. At the moment the access is restricted so as to prevent long vehicles turning in and out of the junction in a single manoeuvre. The purpose of the temporary works is to help improve the opportunity for a longer vehicle to turn safely into the site entrance.”

The work will continue for up to 18 months, after which the section of wall will be reinstated.

More than 800 people have signed a petition, launched a week ago, to prevent any part of an historic Shropshire hall from being demolished.

The man behind the petition, Mr Thomas James, said: “I am deeply saddened that this has been allowed to happen. Why can’t it be restored? Opened to be a public house or transformed to a spa retreat.

“Brogyntyn Hall itself is a popular attraction and I as well as others walk up there often.It would be such a shame to see a large piece of it missing.”