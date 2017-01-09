New traveller site near Oswestry to be discussed by council

Plans for a new traveller/travelling showmen site are being considered by Shropshire Council.

The council is proposing to develop a small permanent site for families who currently live on temporary sites in north Shropshire.

It has submitted a planning application to its planning department for the change of use off Drenewydd at Park Hall, near Oswestry, for up to six pitches, along with two amenity blocks.

The project is part of the authority’s remit to manage gipsy and traveller sites in the county.

The area was formerly used as part of an army camp during the two world wars.

The land was reclaimed following demolition of the barracks in the late 1970s.

The site backs on to the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.