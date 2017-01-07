Welshpool girl's reaction to puppy makes her an internet hit - watch the video

A youngster’s adorable reaction to her early Christmas present has cemented her status as an internet sensation and who can blame her – the present was a baby sausage dog.

The heart-warming moment 10-year-old Seren was shown to her four-legged gift in the bath of her home in Welshpool was captured on camera by her father, and now the footage has been shared thousands of times.

The video only lasts one minute and 20 seconds but in that short space of time shows Seren goes through a range of emotions, from shock and tears to delighted laughter.

The footage shows confused Seren walking into the bathroom, before her father tells her to turn round and she sees the tiny dog.

When she notices the tiny dog standing in the bath, she shrieks and asks whether it’s a joke.

Her father replies: “It’s yours - Happy Christmas.”

A huge smile then breaks over Seren’s face as she begins to cry with tears of joy.

She leans over the bathtub to greet her new furry friend as the tears stream down her face.

Seren then sits down to hold and stroke the puppy, saying: “Aw it’s so cute.”

She laughs hysterically as the pup climbs on her chest and paws her neck.

As the video ends, her mother tells her how difficult the surprise had been to keep a secret.