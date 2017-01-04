Hotel planned on outskirts of Shrewsbury

A 35-bedroom hotel could be built on the outskirts of Shrewsbury if plans are given the go-ahead.

An application has been lodged with Shropshire Council to build the hotel behind the Saffron Cottage Indian restaurant on Welshpool Road in Ford. The development would create up to 25 jobs and would also see the front of the restaurant improved with new doors and signs and new internal finishes.

Today, architects working on the designs said the hotel would offer “something different” compared to corporate hotels nearby in the area.

A design and access statement submitted with the application said: “The new hotel would offer a stop-off point, refreshment and public services option.

“The intention is to enhance and re-fit the existing restaurant including new shop front restaurant doors and signage, new internal finishes, ceilings and lighting.

“The proposed interior design and fit out of the hotel will be local and more boutique in nature, offering something niche and different to the standard ‘bed factory’ approach by the corporate operators.

“The business would employ 23 to 25 full-time staff on site.

“The proposed use would address an existing deficiency in provision in the Shrewsbury area of this type and would not have an adverse impact upon designated centres or other businesses.”

It is said the hotel would be open 24 hours, with the restaurant open as normal with the addition of morning opening for breakfasts for both residents and non-residents.

The hotel would provide 1,180 square metres of floor space and the existing 25 car parking spaces will be increased to 50, with five new disabled bays also introduced.

Saffron Cottage Indian restaurant opened in 2009 having previously been a public house.

Local councillor Roger Evans said he would need to see detailed plans for the hotel before deciding whether he backed the proposals but said at an early stage, he was not totally opposed to the idea.

Councillor Evans, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Shropshire Council, said: “They did talk to me and the Parish Council about 18 months ago about it asking our views.

“My view is that I am not totally against it. The positioning of it may be acceptable but I would need to have a detailed look at what they want to do.

“I am not totally adverse to it.

“In principle I could support it but I want to see exactly what is involved in the plans.”