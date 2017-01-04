Concern for girl, 15, missing from Oswestry

Police are appealing for help to find teenager Caitlyn Normoyle who has been missing since the start of the week.

The 15 year old was reported missing from the Oswestry area on Monday afternoon.

Caitlyn, who has connections to the Coventry area, is described as 5’5” tall, of slim build and with shoulder length light brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a black adidas tracksuit and black adidas trainers with white stripes as well as white rosemary beads when she was last seen.

Caitlyn has now not been seen for 48 hours and anybody who may have seen her or anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101.