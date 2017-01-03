‘I think of donor’s family every day’: Oswestry mother calls on public to sign up to register

A family is urging others to make their New Year resolution to sign up to the organ donation register to help children like their son survive.

Oliver Harrison spent last year like any other eight-year-old, playing football for his school team, signing up to sports clubs and even going on an outward bound adventure.

Yet three years ago he was seriously ill with heart failure, unable even to walk 10 yards by himself.

In August 2013, he was flown by private jet to the specialist Freeman Hospital in Newcastle for a heart transplant. His mother, Emma, said that thanks to the generosity of a family facing the ultimate tragedy of bereavement, Oliver has been given a new heart and a new life.

Now she is asking everyone to make their resolution this year to sign up to the organ donor register. “It is a New Year’s resolution that you can not fail,” she said. “Once you are on that register you have fulfilled your resolution. Talk to your family so they know your wishes.”

Emma said that the chances of your organs being used are incredibly slim.

“Three people a day die waiting for a transplant, which is a dreadful statistic,” she said.

“The more people who are on the register the more lives can be saved. One donor can save a number of lives. There is not a day goes by that I don’t think of our donor’s family and how grateful I am that, on that early morning, when they were facing their very worst time of their life, they make the decision that gave Oli a new life.

“Nothing could be done to save their loved one but they could do something to save someone else.

“If they had not made that decision we would not have spent this Christmas watching Oli playing football and enjoying the school holidays, we would have been visiting a grave.”

She said her son had a lifetime of medication and health checks ahead of him but said that every day was a miracle.

“He loves football and played for his school team last term as well as taking part in the national, transplant games,” she added.

“His younger brother Harry loves playing with Oli and looks up to him and as a family we can all have fun together. “

Today Oliver returned to the hospital for one of his regular MOT health checks.

“We are taking some goodies on to the ward for the patients and the staff,” he said.

“I hope that seeing how well Oli is doing will give hope to the parents whose children are desperately waiting for their transplant.”

Visit organdonation.nhs.uk/register-to-donate/register-your-details for more information.