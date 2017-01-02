New Year's Day babies: What a start to 2017 for Shropshire families

Baby Robyn Ava Howes was clearly determined to make sure she had a birthday to remember.

The newborn came into the world at 12.50am on New Year’s Day, four days late and after her mother Joanne went through labour for more than 20 hours.

Weighing in at 7lb and 4oz, she is the first child of Joanne, 31, and Gareth Howes, 33, a former marine from Aston-on Clun.

She was the first baby born in 2017 at the Princess Royal Hospital.

Joanne, who works for a clothing company, said: “She’s the naughty baby who wanted to wait until the new year. She took a long, long time to get here but finally arrived first thing on New Year’s Day.”

Originally at Bridgnorth hospital to give birth, Joanne had been told to expect her little girl’s arrival at about 7pm or 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

But complications meant she was transferred to Telford at about 10.30pm, where Robyn finally made her arrival. Joanne said she was very tired but delighted to have her daughter in her arms.

Also born in the early hours was Sebastian Luke Jenkins who weighed 8lbs and 12oz and appeared at about 3.30am.

He was born to Natasha, 31, a teacher and Luke Jenkins, 33, a structural engineer, from Apley in Telford.

A total of three babies were also born overnight at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, with the first coming into the world at 2.05am.