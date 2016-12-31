Hundreds in Shropshire join call to ban fireworks sales

A petition calling on the government to ban the sale of fireworks to members of the public has been signed by more than 1,250 people across Shropshire.

The petition, which has been signed by about 150,000 people nationwide, asked that only organised displays be approved to help prevent injuries and protect animals.

But in a response, the government said it had no plans to limit the sale and use of fireworks any further.

With new year celebrations set to see the sky lit up tonight with fireworks, there has been a rush to sign the petition in recent days.

More than 305 people signed the petition in Telford, while 260 people put their names to it in Shrewsbury and Atcham.

In The Wrekin constituency, 225 signed, while nearly 300 signed in North Shropshire and 170 in Ludlow.

But despite the tens of thousands of responses, the matter will not be debated in Parliament, as it was previously debated in early June.

Mike Old, who created the petition, wrote: “Every year people are hurt, burnt, maimed and even lose their lives through accidents involving fireworks.

“Every year people are terrorised by the misuse of fireworks. Every year animals are hurt and traumatised by fireworks.”

A spokesman for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The government recognises the concerns raised about the use of fireworks by the public, particularly the potential distress caused by the use of noisy fireworks to pets, livestock and the public, and injuries caused by accidents and the misuse of fireworks.

“Many individuals enjoy being able to hold private fireworks displays at home, and have a sensible and responsible attitude to their use.

“Indeed, the majority of the public who use fireworks do so in a safe and considerate way – it is only an anti-social minority that uses them dangerously and inconsiderately.”

While members of the public can hold private firework displays at any time of the year, they are subject to strict curfews which prevent fireworks being used after 11pm, except on a limited number of specific nights of the year around the traditional celebrations of November 5, New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali when they can be used up to midnight, or 1am for New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali.