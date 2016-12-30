Shrewsbury's Dana Steps: Society planning to build walkway

A decades long dispute could be at an end after plans to link two areas of Shrewsbury were lodged.

Campaigners have been fighting for years with Shropshire Horticultural Society for permission to build a walkway, which would bypass the steep Dana Steps and link Castle Walk to the town.

Plans have been submitted that would see the transformation of land, which the society owns, at the front of the castle.

But the move has been met with stiff opposition from the leader of Shrewsbury Town Council who says he does not believe the scheme will ever come to fruition.

Under the plans, a ramped walkway would be installed, which would lead pedestrians and wheelchair and pushchair user to the town centre along an even path.

In a design and access statement put forward to the council, the society states: “The 14 steps do create difficulties for some people.

“The proposal is intended to construct a new ramped footpath from the head of Castle Gates, creating a bypass to the steps on land largely in the ownership of Shropshire Horticultural Society.

“This application is similar to the one submitted by the society in 2003.

“It is also similar to the application made by Mouchel on behalf of Shropshire Council in 2010, which is yet to be determined.

“This route is chosen to create a user-friendly footpath avoiding the entrance to the castle.

“In addition, it will retain the user-friendly nature and ambience of the castle forecourt garden.

“The proposed footway is within Shrewsbury Conservation Area.

“It is close to but not within the Shrewsbury Castle ancient monument site.

“It is in what was the outer bailey of the castle.”

But Councillor Alan Mosley said the plans were similar to those that had already been rejected.

“The society’s scheme is extremely expensive because they require excavation work within an ancient monument. The plans are unlikely to be accepted,” he said.

“There are other difficulties with the scheme.

“The society proposes to make a great hole in the wall and the path will be coming out on to a very busy pavement.”

Councillor Mosley added that a planning application being prepared by the town council, which had already attracted £50,000 in funding, would provide an attractive gateway to the town for residents and visitors alike.

Over the years, members of the Castlefields Action Team have been appealing to the society for permission to build the path.

Speaking of the town council’s proposal, Paola Alessandri-Gray, of Castlefields Action Team, said: “It is brilliant.

“It is simple, it is clear, it is effective and will give us what we have been asking for for the last 20 years. Hopefully an agreement can be reached to go ahead with it.

“We are told the money is set aside, it is a very small sum so there is no reason why it shouldn’t happen at last.”

Sue Hamelman, also from the action team, added: “I think the town council scheme is affordable, achievable, practical and does not require a lot of work.

“It is time we pushed forward with the council plan.”

A decision on the application will be made by members of the council’s planning department at a date to be set in the new year.