Recognise him? Stowaway cat 'Boss' may have travelled 150 miles from Telford

The hunt is still on to find the owner of a stowaway cat which travelled over 150 miles after it crept into the back of a van - possibly in Telford.

The young black cat, which was transported from either Telford or Birmingham, is now in the care of Meopham Veterinary Hospital in Kent.

A new video of the cat has been posted on Facebook by veterinary nurse Joanne Crick in a bid to find his owner – and it has already been viewed nearly a million times.

'Boss' the cat

The moggy found his way into a man’s van who had been working at the Odeon cinemas in Birmingham and Telford on December 20.

He found the cat meowing in the back of his van after returning to his home in Swanscombe, Kent.

Although he was wearing a collar, the moggy did not have a microchip.

Veterinary nurse Joanne Crick said: "I've called all the local vets in the area and made them aware of the cat.

"We've done an appeal online but we've had no luck with finding his owner.

"He's about a year old. He's so friendly. He's really well looked after and doesn't look like a stray. He's been well kept and fed."

The cat's brown collar had the name 'Boss' on it, along with a blue crown.

Ms Crick added: "He's been on quite a journey.

"The guy who found him in his van didn't realise until he got home, there was a meow coming from the back of the van.

"He had been working in Telford and Birmingham but he lives in Swanscombe."

Anyone with information should call 01474 815333.