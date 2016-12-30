Plans for new Shifnal swimming pool get go ahead

Plans for a new swimming pool in Shifnal have been approved.

But councillors say the hard work for the scheme is only just beginning as more money has to be raised to fund the pool.

Local residents have been campaigning for a new public pool after the last one closed 12 years ago.

Now, the construction of a community swimming pool and leisure building and community allotments has been approved by Shropshire Council.

Thanks to contributions from section 106 funding from Lioncourt Developments, money raised by Shifnal Town Council and other pockets of cash, there is already £1 million in the bank to help fund the scheme.

But the new pool is expected to cost almost double that.

Councillor Andy Mitchell, deputy mayor of Shifnal and one of the driving forces behind the bid for a new swimming pool, says the hard work to collect the remaining funds will begin in the new year.

“There is still a lot of money to be raised, but this is very good news. I have been working on this for over a year,” he said.

“There is a lot of work still to be done. We need to acquire the land and get the funding, so we still need to dot the Is and cross the Ts. But this is very good news.”

Councillor Mitchell said the scheme will be discussed at the town council’s next meeting on January 19.

This will also start the drive to raise the extra money needed to foot the expected £1.8m bill for the new pool.

Plans for the new pool and leisure centre were submitted in March this year. Confirmation of the approval was published on December 23.

The plans were originally included as part of a development for 400 homes off Haughton Road.

The town council had previously put together a business plan for how the pool could be run and sent out a consultation document to residents which was supportive of a new pool.

The town has been without a swimming pool since Shifnal Squash Club closed in 2004.

Currently, parents have to take their children to Wellington, Madeley or Newport for swimming lessons.

School children are bussed to Newport or Albrighton.

People went on social media on Wednesday to express their delight at the approval of the plans.

Town councillor Caroline Killen said that Councillor Mitchell had been working tirelessly behind the scenes on the project.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank Andy for all his hard work and determination to get Shifnal a much needed swimming pool,” said Mrs Killen.