Parents pay tribute to Bridgnorth boy Matthew Lawer after his tragic death

The funeral of a 13-year-old boy who died suddenly in Bridgnorth was taking place today.

His family of Matthew Lawer released an emotional tribute to him as he was laid to rest.

Matthew, who was a pupil at Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth, suffered a suspected cardiac arrest at his home in the early hours of December 11.

Police said the death of the teenager was not suspicious.

His funeral was taking place this morning at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Bridgnorth.

Matthew’s parents, who do not want to be named, said: “Matthew was a wonderful son, brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew and cousin. We all loved him so very much and will miss him dearly.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks for the heartfelt messages of sympathy and support, and the wonderful memories of Matthew that we have received at this very sad time.”

An inquest into his death has been opened and adjourned at Shirehall, Shrewsbury.

Tributes have flooded in since his death, including from teachers and leaders of a scout group that Matthew was involved in.