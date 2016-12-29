Shrewsbury's Quarry Pool protesters to boycott talks calling consultation a 'travesty'

A campaign group fighting to keep a swimming pool in Shrewsbury today withdrew from a consultation, claiming it was fixed.

Protesters have scrapped plans to prepare a business case to save the Quarry Pool.

They have criticised a “travesty” of a process that they claim is weighted in favour of an edge-of-town facility.

The Quarry Swimming and Fitness Forum says it is now seeking legal advice, although Shrewsbury Town Council and the Shrewsbury BID group will both remain in the consultation process.

In a letter to Shropshire Council, Forum chairman Bernard Wills said: “We do not consider the council is prepared to enter into a legitimate dialogue with the general public to resolve this important issue.

“We have to consider what measures we may take to prevent this travesty of public engagement in the whole process. We are therefore seeking legal advice.”

He said there were “factual errors, insufficient research and analysis, outdated modelling and an apparent bias” in a process aimed at pushing to a “preferred solution” of a pool at Sundorne Sports Centre.

Shropshire Council has halted a decision for a year to look at options. A public consultation was in favour of keeping the town centre facility, but the council’s preferred option is for a new pool at Sundorne.

Mr Wills accused councillors and officers of deliberately attempting to “obfuscate and prevent any meaningful dialogue”.

Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley said: “We are still of the view that the baths should stay in the town centre but we are unsure of how we can work to that end in the current situation. But the current position of Shropshire Council and the nature of the policy that seems to be emerging makes this very difficult.”

Stuart West, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said a final decision would be made in December 2017 and that organisations were invited to submit an outline business case for the Quarry pool to stay.