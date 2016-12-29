Shrewsbury caravan site plans thrown out

Plans to turn a piece of land near Shrewsbury into a site for 10 touring caravans have been thrown out.

Shropshire Council turned down an application from the owners of Wroxeter Court in Wroxeter to allow 10 touring caravans and five shepherd’s huts on the land.

It has been used as a licensed Caravan Club site for up to five caravans for 25 years and the owners had hoped to expand the enterprise. But the authority refused the application, saying the economic benefits were not strong enough.

A decision notice said: “Whilst it is acknowledged that this proposal would bring some local economic benefits, it is considered that these benefits would not be substantial. It is considered that the intensification of use that includes parking and highway improvements would adversely impact on the open, rural and undeveloped character of the proposed site and surrounds.”