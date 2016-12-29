PG Skips expansion plan in Wem angers residents

Plans to expand a recycling plant on the outskirts of Wem have come under fire from residents.

Impacts on residents, wildlife and traffic are among the concerns raised by people regarding the plans put forward by PG Skips to expand its premises at Lowe Cottage Farm, Wem.

The firm has submitted the proposal to expand to Shropshire Council to meet demand and make it more efficient.

The scheme, which will involve extending the facility to accommodate segregated waste storage and a light waste reception area for vehicle tipping, will create at least 10 jobs.

Bosses say the extension will help it to achieve its goal of 100 per cent recycling with zero waste to landfill.

But commenting on Shropshire Council’s website, Kevin Gee claimed the application is “wholly unacceptable”.

He said: “The new application states that the majority of the operations will be undercover which will reduce noise and dust.

“Yet again with this application that is misleading. There is actually an increase in outdoor usable space of more than 100 per cent.

“Given the size and scale of this proposed development, its impact on the local area, residents, wildlife as well as traffic around Wem and its surrounding area, I would like to request that there is an extension to the time allowed to comment such that full and proper reviews can take place.”

Sarah Gathercole added: “When the last planning application was approved we were assured that the noise level would drop – it has not. The land around this area is agricultural and the roads are lanes. I am very concerned about the increase in traffic on these lanes.”