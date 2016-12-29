Ludlow supermarket row: Rallying cry for people to have their say on new plans

A rallying cry has been made for people to attend a public meeting and have their say on renewed plans for a controversial out-of-town supermarket in Ludlow.

A date for a meeting to discuss the newly-overhauled plans for a site next to the A49 has been set for less than a week’s time – as people have just two weeks to make fresh comments on the changes to the scheme.

Developer Blackfriars has revealed a smaller store for the Rocks Green site than the one that came to the brink of being thrown out by Shropshire Council’s south planning committee in October, in hopes the scaled-down size will assuage concerns.

But Love Ludlow campaigners, including members of Ludlow’s Chamber of Commerce and Civic Society, say the changes make “no significant difference” to their opposition to the plans.

They will be at the meeting, announced for Tuesday at 6pm at the Women’s Centre off Church Walk, to discuss what they will be doing to object once more to the plans.

The meeting has been called by Vivienne Parry, Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow South, who previously said she was worried the controversial supermarket would simply be passed upon returning to planning committee, which it is expected to do in February or March. Shropshire Council is currently consulting on the revised plans, but only until January 12.

Tish Dockerty, secretary of Ludlow Chamber of Commerce and spokeswoman for Love Ludlow, said: “The resubmitted plans for the out-of-town supermarket are of no significant difference to the original, which were epitome of thoughtless planning with an oversized building, bad access and little regard for the residents of Rocks Green or businesses of Ludlow.”

However, Sean McGrath of Indigo Planning, acting for Blackfriars, claimed the 17 per cent smaller store would have a “very low” impact.