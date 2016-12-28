Pedestrian injured in Telford hit-and-run

A car failed to stop after hitting a man who was crossing the road in Telford.

The man suffered leg injuries after being hit by the small car in Ironbridge Road, Madeley, on Friday evening.

The incident happened close to the junction with Wrekin View and the car was travelling towards Ironbridge.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened at 8.45pm, or who saw the vehicle or the pedestrian before it happened.

Anyone with information should call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 705S of December 23, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.