'Keep an eye on your neighbours' plea as cold alert issued for Shropshire

Householders have been urged to watch out for their elderly neighbours after a cold weather alert was issued across Shropshire.

The Met Office says the Level 3 alert, meaning weather could lead to serious health problems for young children and people aged over 65, is forecast to continue until Friday morning.

It is declared when average temperatures have fallen, or are about to fall, to 2C and if either widespread ice or heavy snow is present.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Paul Milner, said: "It is important that people pop around to see their elderly neighbours to make sure they are OK.

"You could also offer them a drink or some hot food to make sure they are warm enough, particularly those with mobility problems.

"They need to be in a house which is at a temperature of at least 18 or 19 C.

"There is great community spirit in Oswestry which I saw for myself on Christmas Day when I helped serve vegetables to people suffering from social isolation at a Chalk social enterprise.

"There was a really good turn out of people who put others before themselves."

Dr Thomas Waite, consultant in extreme events at Public Health England said: “The effects of cold can be severe, in particular for those who are over 65, have a long term illness, or are not mobile.

"Our advice to these groups is when indoors, have plenty of warm food and drinks and try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C.

"If mobility isn’t an issue, keep active as best you can. If you need to go out wear lots of thin layers and shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls.

"It is particularly cold at night this week, so drawing the curtains at dusk will keep the heat in.

“This is also the time to think about how the cold temperatures may affect your friends and family, particularly if they are older or very young or have long-term health conditions as they are particularly at risk from the ill-effects of cold. Think now what you could do to help them.

“Cold does kill, even in places where the temperatures aren’t at their lowest. Most of the practical advice on keeping warm in cold weather may seem like common sense, but it’s important that we all help each other to stay well this winter.”

Andy Page, chief operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Cold weather is likely over the next few days with high pressure allowing fog and frost to form overnight.

"The fog may be slow to clear from some inland central and southern areas leading to low daytime temperatures, with some places struggling to rise above freezing.”

A level 2 (alert and readiness alert) is in place for all other regions of England.