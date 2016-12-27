Oswestry Tourist Information Centre could reopen after closure this summer

The tourist information centre in Oswestry which closed earlier this year could be reopened with volunteer help.

The Oswestry Tourist Information Centre originally opened at Mile End when the A5/A483 bypass was built 30 years ago.

It won awards for being the best in the Midlands and the best in Wales but it closed in July after Shropshire Council said visitor numbers had plummeted.

People can now get tourist information from the Heritage Centre in Oswestry, which is run by Oswestry Borderland Tourism, as well as local attractions.

Clive Knowles, the owner of the nearby British Ironworks is spearheading a move to re-open the centre at Mile End, under the umbrella of a Shropshire Tourism Volunteer Group.

“We’ve had the first meeting with Shropshire Council estates and it’s really quite probable that we take over the abandoned unit and reopen it, operated by a newly formed tourist volunteer group,” he said.

“The town and its visitor attractions need greater footfall and we can not watch while such a useful amenity stands empty adding to a visage of decay. We are hoping that we will be given the building rent-free for the first year, with the group covering running costs from souvenir sales.”

Local artists will also be invited to display their products at the centre.

“We are now looking to set a date to take possession and to offer the support and energy to get this unused tourism site back up and running,” Mr Knowles said.

“No one else has expressed any interest in the building and, if it is left empty and unused it will add to the poor image at the gateway to Oswestry, further detracting from what the town has to offer. We are hoping that it can reopen, in the spring, having been refitted and redecorated. We at the British Ironworks will provide the support and staff to ensure we give it the best start. We will open for just short hours to begin with.”

Volunteer Mr David Higman applauded the scheme.

“This is again a marvellous example of what the community can achieve in helping itself, amidst serious cuts in public spending,” he said.