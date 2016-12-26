Pictures: Crowds turn out for the Albrighton and Woodland Boxing Day Hunt

People lined the streets to see off riders on the annual Albrighton and Woodland Boxing Day hunt.

Crowds gathered in St Mary’s Street, Newport, to see off the riders and hounds from the Albrighton and Woodland Hunt.

About 50 riders regularly take part, with thousands turning out to watch the spectacle.

The club has around 150 subscribers, who are people who ride regularly with them, and 400 members in total.

During the main season, hounds meet twice or three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays until the close of the season in mid-March. Autumn hunts take place in Shropshire, Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

Huge crowds also gathered to see off the annual Ludlow Hunt.

Riders set off through the centre of town after the meeting in Ludlow Castle.

It comes as League Against Cruel Sports said polling showed the opposition to fox hunting remained high, with 84 per cent of the 1,986 people quizzed in an Ipsos MORI survey saying it should not be made legal again.