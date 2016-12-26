Shropshire shoppers were this morning out in force to get their hands on a bargain this Boxing Day.

In Telford, huge queues built outside Next on the Forge Retail Park before 6am, as people raced to get their hands on the best of the shop's sale as early as possible.

Among those braving the early morning was Yvonne Clarke from Heath Hill in Dawley.

The 34-year-old is a mother of two young boys and says the Boxing Day says are a chance for a bit of time for herself.

She got to Next at 4.45am but was still number 210 in the queue.

Mrs Clarke, who works for driver training course provider TTC in Hadley Park, said: "I've done it for the last three years.

"I usually go because, all through the year it is all about the kids, but Boxing day is for me.

"I get a bit of money for Christmas from my friends and family and I go down there to set myself up for the following year.

"I have found it works for me, but it isn't for everybody.

"I've come home with loads, I've got everything I wanted, I'm very pleased. It was good.

"I got home just as the kids were waking up so I did their breakfast and then it is back to normal for the rest of the day."

Also out shopping early at the Next sale was Anthea Taylor.

Also from Telford, she said: "I got there just after 5am and it was already packed.

"I was queueing by TK Maxx and the people at the front had deckchairs.

"I do this every year, I find the Christmas sale is the best. I like Next clothes and I do like a bargain. I found everything that I wanted."

Elsewhere, Telford Shopping Centre was trading between 9am to 6pm, offering people a chance to be

But the Next sale started at 6am, with doors opening to shoppers at 5.30am, when the queue started to build.

After her trip to the retail park, Anthea headed over to the shopping centre to grab a final few bits.

She said: "It has been getting busy but the tiredness started to catch up with me."