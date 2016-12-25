Young Jacob from Shropshire gets Christmas wish of meeting Chelsea team

Shropshire 10-year-old Jacob Briscoe has already been given everything he could have asked for this Christmas.

Young Jacob underwent a life-changing operation earlier this year to help combat kidney problems he has had since he was born.

The Chelsea-mad youngster has now met his footballing heroes at Stamford Bridge – and saw them win a vital match against Premier League rivals Spurs.

He also had his picture taken with the club’s manager, former Italy international Antonio Conte.

It capped off a year of real progress for Jacob, from Newport, who has seen his quality of life improve massively since his operation.

The Mitrofanoff catheter that was fitted helps to fully drain his bladder – and will allow him to go on the kidney transplant list in the future.

Following the surgery his family was approached by Rays of Sunshine, a charity which grants wishes to children with serious or life-limiting illnesses. Jacob knew exactly what he wanted.

Angharad Briscoe, Jacob’s mother, said: “He had to choose three wishes. He said he wanted to go to Lapland to see Santa, that he wanted to visit Disneyland and his number one option was to go to a Chelsea match to meet the players, and that’s the one they gave him.

“We’ve had to wait for such a long time to go. He was set to go last season, but because he was poorly they had to postpone.

“We went to see the Chelsea and Spurs game on November 26, and we didn’t have to think about anything. The charity paid for the train tickets, when we arrived there was a private taxi waiting to take us to the hotel – it had all be paid for.

“They even gave him a £50 gift card to spend in the Chelsea shop. Luckily it was the weekend after Black Friday and they had 25 per cent off everything, so he got loads for his money. He had a football, a shirt and more.”

It was the first big football match Jacob had seen, and him, his mother, his father Scott and older brother Sam were given the best seats in the house – front row in the hospitality box alongside the player’s wives and children.

Angharad, 40, said: “It was brilliant. We’ve taken him to see AFC Telford and Shrewsbury Town before, but it just doesn’t compare. When Chelsea scored, the noise was insane. It was just fantastic.

“About 10 minutes before the game finished, we were taken down to the tunnel to see the players. We were down there for about an hour and a half, and every player stopped to sign his shirt and football.

“The manager Antonio Conte was so delightful. He stopped and gave Jacob a hug. He said he was happy to stop and that it was more important than meeting the media. For the manager of Chelsea to say that was lovely.

“Jacob was star struck – looking at me wondering what he should do. When he came out and was telling his brother and daddy, he was just amazed.

“We went back to the hotel room, and I don’t think we went to bed until 11pm. We text some friends and sat looking through the photos – we couldn’t believe we’d had this fantastic day.”

It was a dream come true for little Jacob, who has spent most of the last year recovering from an infection following his surgery.

But despite the hardships he’s faced, Angharad said the 10-year-old takes it in his stride.

She said: “He never complains or moans – he’s just a normal little boy.

“It takes its toll. We have good days and bad days. He suffers from one of those diseases that people can’t see. He’s on a special diet and takes lots of medication, and he suffers with fatigue.

“In the future he’ll need a transplant. To look at him you can’t tell.

“Newport Junior School has been brilliant. He missed a whole term, but they sent work home for him. They told us what topics he was missing so he could keep up, and when he came back the teacher gave him a lot of support.

“We’ve had a fantastic support network. We all rally together.

“I’ve given up work to manage Jacob. At the minute he has another infection. You just don’t know day to day what will happen.

“Birmingham Children’s Hospital has been fantastic. They’re only ever a phone call away if I need them.”

After getting a second football signed by the players at Chelsea, Angharad hopes she can raise money to pay back Rays of Sunshine for their kindness.

She said: “The charity is doing fantastic work.”