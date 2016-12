From the DIY SOS crew in Shropshire, to thousands of bikers hitting the road for charity and a Hogwarts house in the county, here are some of the most viewed videos of 2016 on shropshirestar.com

DIY SOS: Mixed emotions as Nick Knowles and his team help Shropshire family finish home There were tears of joy for Joe Grafton and his daughter Lucy as their situation was transformed from one of desperation to joy by DIY SOS. The BBC show, which steps in to help people whose building projects have turned into a nightmare, brought than 100 tradesman and volunteers to Joe’s shell of a home in Hopesay, near Craven Arms, in February. See the full story here Bike4Life: Thousands of bikers hit Shropshire roads for annual charity ride Crowds lined the bridges of Shropshire’s M54 motorway to wave and cheer on thousands of motorcyclists taking part in this year’s Bike4Life. See the full story here It's Hogwarts . . . in Shropshire: Welcome to family's Harry Potter house With trunks in the corner, spell books and the house flags on the wall, you might even think you’d been transported to Hogwarts in this dining room. See the full story here Big day for poorly Telford schoolboy Matthew Cooper as he visits his class It was the day brave Matthew Cooper had spent months waiting for. The 11-year-old got to spend a morning with his friends at Telford’s Wrockwardine Wood Junior School. It was the first time he had visited his school since August, when he was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer. See the full story here Chaos as lorry gets stuck on Bridgnorth High Street A lorry became stuck for almost two hours as it made its way along Bridgnorth's main shopping street. See the full story here Danger drivers caught on video in Telford Watch the dramatic moment a driver was confronted by a car swerving into the wrong lane as he made his way through a town centre. See the full story here