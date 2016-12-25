Shropshire volunteers on hand as calls to Samaritans go up at Christmas

Excitement may be mounting as the festive period gets into full swing, but charity volunteers in Shropshire have been busy taking calls from those who have fallen on tough times.

More than 500 people take their own lives every month in the UK and suicide prevention charity Samaritans responds to more than 5.4 million calls for help every year.

In Shropshire, the charity has branches in King Street, Wellington, Telford, and Swan House, Coleham, Shrewsbury.

Volunteers have been lending an ear and listening to a wide range of worries.

Health, family, work, relationships and money issues, or feelings of loneliness, isolation or uncertainty are all reasons why callers have been finding life difficult.

Of those using the helpline, more than 13 per cent of people said they contacted Samaritans around Christmas time more than other times of the year.

More than 40 per cent said they felt lonely at Christmas time and 52 per cent admitted to feeling sad or depressed during the festive season.

The charity said 91 per cent of people said they did not feel good about their lives at Christmas time and 62 per cent said they have felt more worried at this time of year.

Samaritans responded to nearly 200,000 calls nationally for help over the festive period last year, and are seeing an increasing demand for their services.

Samaritans CEO Ruth Sutherland said: “Difficult feelings don’t discriminate. They don’t care if it’s December or June.

“We know that one in five adults has felt suicidal – it’s not that uncommon and can happen to absolutely anyone.

“On average, more than 500 people take their own lives in the UK every month and every death from suicide is a devastating tragedy.

“So, away from the idyllic images and all the hype around the season’s celebrations, let’s get real about how we can save lives, not just at Christmas but all year round.

“And that’s by listening to how a person who may be having a tough time really thinks and feels.”

To help people listen, Samaritans has produced a set of vouchers that can be given as Christmas presents on their own, or along with staples like chocolates, bubble bath, cufflinks or socks.

Each voucher can be personalised and entitles the person receiving it to some one-to- one listening time from the giver.

It could be over a coffee, while going for a walk or as part of a night in with a friend watching a box set.

The vouchers are available to download for free at samaritans.org/frommetoyou along with a free guide to having a #RealChristmas.

It gives tips on how to be a good listener, what to do when someone doesn’t want to talk, and how to look after yourself as well as supporting others this Christmas.

Ms Sutherland added: “For many the holiday period can be a thoroughly enjoyable time but, sadly, as our research shows, for a startling amount of people this is not always the case.

“This time of year can bring up painful memories, or worsen difficult feelings often related to family or relationship issues, financial or health worries, to name just a few.

“The pressure to be having a good time or comparing your life with someone else’s can be too much.

“Even with friends and family around you, that sense of being alone with difficult thoughts or feelings, can make it seem as if you have no one to turn to. The important thing to remember is that no one needs to feel alone this Christmas.

“Samaritans’ volunteers are there to listen round the clock, every day of the year.

“We don’t judge and we don’t share what we’re told, we’re simply there to listen, provide emotional support and help people find a way through whatever’s getting to them.”