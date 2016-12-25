North Salop Wheelers door-to-door bus is given £45,000 boost

A community transport group has been given a £45,000 boost.

North Salop Wheelers has recently expanded to operate a pre-booked service along the former 341/342 bus route between Telford and Market Drayton.

The group has been using a new 16-seater bus it has got from the government and is also using drivers supplied by Shropshire Council.

Now the group, which has been providing transport services in the north of the county for more than 14 years, has been given a donation from the Morgan Foundation.

Vincent Fairclough, trustee of the Morgan Foundation, said: “We have awarded North Salop Wheelers with £45,000 over three years to fund a part-time transport development officer.

“The service is mostly run by volunteers and is growing so much so, in order to sort logistics they need a paid member of staff.

“We are delighted to help them as they are a brilliant group who provide a valuable service to transport in north Shropshire.”

John Harrison, from North Salop Wheelers, said funding from groups such as the Morgan Foundation was essential.

He said: “We wanted to thank the trustees of the Morgan Foundation for approving our application and Jane Harris, their representative, for presenting the cheque in front of the assembled membership.

“North Salop Wheelers cannot do it alone and so we now call upon leaders of town and parish councils as well as community groups and other people interested in transport, to work with us so that we can continue to help those without access to a car but who still need to get out of their homes to conduct their daily business.

“If you find yourself at a loose end and would like to help, please get in touch.”

Mr Harrison said they were currently looking for a Friday assistant to replace a member of staff who recently retired.

He said: “Jenny who has been our assistant on Fridays has retired from active duty and we are in need of someone who would like to occupy a few hours helping.

“Many of our customers have mobility issues and although we are a door-to-door service they still need help to be taken to their own front door from the bus. It would not be wise to ask a driver to take on this role.

Jenny has been our mainstay for some years now on the Friday Whitchurch services and she will be sorely missed. If there is anyone out there who would like to help we would be grateful for any help that is offered.”

To volunteer or to find out more call 01948 880037 or go to www.northsalopwheelers.co.uk