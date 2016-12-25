Homemade Wellington food stall to close after 50 years

Volunteers at a homemade goods market stall that was set up more than 50 years ago by the Women’s Institute pulled down the shutters for the final time this week.

Country Markets, based in Wellington Market in Telford, has quit due to dwindling trade and the increased rent being charged for running the stall that it operates on Thursday mornings.

The group of 10 dedicated helpers said despite brisk Christmas trading it was time to call it a day after the market operator put up the weekly rent by 50p to £42 from next month.

Joan Case, treasurer of the Telford branch, said: “Financially we cannot afford to carry on any more. Our fee for the pitch is going up from £41.50 to £42 per week and we’re only here from 7am to 1pm. What money we earn has to cover the rent, our quota fee to Country Markets fees plus expenses paid to cover the cost of ingredients for making our products.

“We supply homemade foods, such as pickles, cakes and handicrafts.

“If every week was a good as the festive period we would be all right, but we’ve seen a decline in customers over the years and as a result the time has come to call it a day.

“The rent rise was the final nail in the coffin for us. We are all very sad about it especially since many of our customers rely on us for their dinner and luxury items. We’re also an activity that they looked forward to doing every Thursday.

“Now after all these years we are having to shut up shop.

“It’s very disappointing all round, but we feel we have no choice. We will miss the other traders.”

The enterprise was set up by members of various WI groups in the early 1960s then about two decades ago the market stalls were separated from the institute and a co-operative created under the banner of Country Markets to administrate them.