Baking cakes for less fortunate in Shropshire at Christmas

Parents and nursery staff have come together to bake cakes for those on their own this Christmas.

The cakes were baked by staff at Crowgate Nursery in Bishop’s Castle and will go towards a Christmas lunch held at the Church Barn in the town for those who would otherwise spend the day alone.

Dozens are expected to turn out and Festive Friends, the Quaker-based group in Bishop’s Castle, are today welcoming visitors to the communal Christmas lunch.

Nursery manager Kerri Garland said: “Ingredients for the cakes were mainly donated by parents of children who attend Crowgate.

“There was enough to make two iced and decorated gifts for the Festive Friends to cut up on Christmas Day.”

Festive Friends will be welcoming guests from about 11.30am thsi morning.

Organiser Steve Hale said: “Over the years the number of people coming to the Church Barn on Christmas Day has increased to about 50 guests and volunteers.

“This will be the fifth time the Festive Friends have held the event."