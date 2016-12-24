Mystery moggy travels 150 miles after creeping into back of van

A stowaway cat travelled more than 150 miles when it crept into the back of a van – and an appeal has now been launched in a bid to reunite the lost moggy with his owner.

An engineer, who had been working at the Odeon cinemas in Telford and Birmingham on Tuesday, found the male cat meowing in the back of his van after returning to his home in Swanscombe, Kent.

It is thought the cat climbed into the back of the van either in Telford or Birmingham without the driver noticing.

He was brought into Swanscombe Veterinary Surgery the next day and, although he was wearing a collar, the moggy did not have a microchip.

Anyone with information should call 01474 815333.