Telford's Christmas market to return in 2017

This Christmas may not yet be over but today it has been announced that Telford's Christmas market will return next year.

The European Christmas Market has been so successful, that is organisers say that it will return.

Held by Telford & Wrekin Council, along with Retail Alternatives and Telford Shopping Centre, the market has driven a 38.4 per cent increase in people visiting the centre.

Organisers say feedback on the market has been positive and has also helped Starbucks – on the ground floor of Cineworld – move up their corporate league table, and restaurant Novello Lounge recording a record week of footfall, with the Wrekin Giant pub recording their busiest day to date.

The stalls that form the Telford European Christmas Market have also been doing a roaring trade since it opened at the beginning of December, which the council says made the decision to run the market again in December 2017 a very easy one.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Our European Christmas market has been a massive success and I am delighted we can give the public a Christmas present as it prepares for its final day.

“The aim was always to start off with a quality offer rather than something that tried to compete with big city rivals and we feel that approach has worked.

“So we are now committed to running the market again in 2017 with a different layout and a more diverse range of stalls.

“Inevitably there have been things for us to learn from our first attempt but I would like to thank all the traders, our partners Retail Alternatives and Telford Shopping Centre, the tenants in Southwater and most of all everyone who has been to the market to help make it a massive success.”

Glynn Morrow, Telford Shopping Centre manager, said: “We are delighted that Telford & Wrekin Council managed to secure the European Market for Telford in 2016.

“It really has added to the overall customer experience and added another reason for people to come shopping in Telford at Christmas.

“We look forward to working with all partners in 2017 to build on the fantastic success of this year.”

The market opened on December 1 and was closing today.